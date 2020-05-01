COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown

Eleven days after lifting the lockdown and restriction of movement in the country, Ghana has recorded a 60 per cent increase in the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

President Nana Akufo-Addo had cited “severe difficulties for all of us across the country, especially for the poor and vulnerable” as a major reason for lifting the lockdown.

He had ordered Ghanaians to practise social distancing and personal hygiene.

However, since the lockdown, the country has experienced a surge in the number of people testing positive for the virus.

Alabi John Kennedy, a Nigerian businessman in Ghana, in an interview with Channels TV and monitored by SaharaReporters, said that the increase in figures had instilled fear in the people.

He said, “People are thinking of how to relate to this right now because there has been an increase in the COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

“As at 10 days ago, the confirmed cases were 1,042 but as at today (Wednesday) it is now 1,671, this translates to about 60 per cent increase from 10 days ago.

“So, people are sceptical and think that the President hasn’t made a good decision but he is trying to buttress his points that he is looking at this from an economic point of view because right now, 70 per cent of the economy in Ghana is driven by SMEs and these are the hardest hit people.

“It’s hard to say but we are still in it. Business activities have resumed but a bit slow as people are still sceptical about going out. Some corporate organisations still work from home.

“When you go out, people put on their face masks and the market places are being structured that it doesn’t get congested. Some markets are practising shift system to maintain social distance principle.”

As of May 1 in Ghana, the figure has gone up to 2,074 confirmed cases while 17 people have died.

Explaining the effect of the pandemic on the economy of Ghana, Kennedy said the debt ratio of the country had increased.

He urged the country to implement very strong fiscal reform to be able to absolve the effect of the pandemic on the economy.