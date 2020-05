Corrigendum: Earlier, SaharaReporters published a story stating that a former Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, had died. After further checks, it was discovered that Mr Na'abba is very well and alive, too.

This error is highly regretted. We wish to apologise to the former Speaker and our esteemed readers on this erroneous information, which has since been removed from our various platforms. Thank you.

Ghali Na’abba