FCT Administration Admits Sharing ‘Dirty’ Rice To Residents, Asks For Its Return

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has asked beneficiaries of the food items distributed recently to return the ones they feel were defective and unfit for human consumption.

SaharaReporters had reported that ‘dirty’ rice were distributed to residents of Dutse, a suburb in the city.

Aliyu, who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, Prof Muhammad Usman, made the call on Friday during an inspection of palliatives for Kabusa, Garki, Wuse and City Centre Wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The minister said, "As we have observed briefly, if you find any material unfit for consumption, you are at liberty to notify the chairman and such item will be replaced at the expense of the supplier.

"I want to put it on record that these materials were brought together by major suppliers, but as in every production process, you cannot guarantee that every one of them will be problem-free."

“I want to put it on record that these materials were brought together by major suppliers, but as in every production process, you cannot guarantee that every one of them will be problem-free.”

She acknowledged that the administration got supplies from different producers and so there could be incidences due to production error.