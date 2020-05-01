How We Will Enforce COVID-19 Curfew In Lagos From May 4 –Nigeria Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said it will enforce the curfew announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos State with compassion as part of efforts to ease the lockdown put in place to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, told SaharaReporters on Friday that the move was targeted at preventing rights violations.

He said, "We are hoping that residents would have little excuses for flouting the curfew since they have the whole day to get everything that they need so they can be back home at night.

"We have made arrangements and our deployment is intact, our men are on the ground and have not been withdrawn to make sure that the hours of the curfew are respected.

“The normal patrols like was seen during the lockdown has not altered, the rapid response squad are also well positioned to accommodate the number of people who will come out."

Elkana said the police had made it compulsory for its officers to appear in public in face masks as well maintain social distancing when dealing with members of the public.

He added, "We have enforced the use of face mask among our officers when they are in public and the government has also pronounced it as compulsory for everyone coming out to make sure they use it.

“We have also provided hand sanitisers to our officers and water with soap at the entrance of every police station for people coming to wash their hands properly.

"The aim is to protect our men who are frontliners. They are also to maintain social distance talking to members of the public.

"Embarking on persuasive enforcement is the most important thing for us to do, it has helped greatly to reduce the number of human rights violation cases recorded during the enforcement of the lockdown."

He called on officers to show compassion in the enforcement of guidelines laid down by the President while encouraging members of the public to report impropriety of rouge officers.

"Now that we are moving to the next phase, we are all in it together, so our men are well informed to enforce with compassion.

"Members of the public are enjoined to use their face mask for public good.”