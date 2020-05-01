JUST IN: Adamawa Records Two Additional COVID-19 Cases

Chairman of the state’s containment committee, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Ahmad, confirmed the two new cases at a briefing with journalists.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

Two cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Adamawa State on Friday, SaharaReporters can confirm.

He disclosed that the two cases, which were recorded in Hong and Yola South local government areas, had no direct link to the two previous cases.

He disclosed that the two cases, which were recorded in Hong and Yola South local government areas, had no direct link to the two previous cases. 

He said, "As at yesterday, we had 11 samples in the laboratory in Abuja, so this afternoon we received nine results out of the 11.

"Out of which, seven were found negative and two are positive. Currently Adamawa has four positive COVID-19 cases."

He explained further that one of the two cases discovered on Friday was a female.





 

