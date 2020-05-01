Nigerians Knock Ganduje For Seeking Relaxation Of Lockdown After Kano Records More COVID-19 Cases Than Lagos

In the latest daily update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Kano State recorded more cases than Lagos for the first time on Thursday.

The state also overtook the Federal Capital Territory in total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

While Kano recorded 80 cases, Lagos had 45. This latest figure has prompted concerns as Nigerians on social media are faulting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for not taking proactive steps to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state. Kano State Governor Ganduje

Amid the growing concerns, Ganduje had appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the lockdown in the state because of Ramadan. See Also Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan

A Twitter user, @Bamangaibrahim, described the governor as a monumental failure for not showing leadership qualities in handling the outbreak.

“This is exactly why you need strong leadership. Ganduje is a monumental failure because he failed to show leadership in the handling of this pandemic.

“He chose to put politics and money ahead of the lives of Kano people. Sickening,” @Bamangaibrahim tweeted.

@OgbeniDipo said, “80 (cases) in Kano. Even if President Buhari opens up Lagos and Abuja, they should lock up Kano and keep the keys in Aso Rock for now. This is because the stories from Kano are shocking and disappointing.”

@AbdulMahmud01 said, “80 confirmed cases in one day in Kano? The fatalism of the hand washing and drinking dirty water challenge!”

@RMK_2023 said, “Kano Assembly has yet to do anything about the mass death and slow #COVID-19 response in Kano.

“They would have used the energy they used on Sanusi's impeachment to impeach Ganduje if they care about Kano people.”

@DrOlufunmilayo knocked Ganduje for asking the President to lift the order despite the increase in the cases recorded.

“By the way, Ganduje asked Buhari to relax the Kano lockdown so that people can do some Ramadan shopping.

“There are 80 cases in Kano. Kano now firmly in second place after Lagos. In two-weeks, Kano catches up and overtakes Abuja. I agree with Ganduje, please relax the lockdown,” @DrOlufunmilayo tweeted.

@Chindo004 said, “NCDC reported 204 cases and Kano is taking charge with 80 reported cases and there are people in Kano that do not believe this virus exists.”

@Dehkunle tweeted, “It’s now 80 in Kano in just one day. These numbers are coming in from the North and the only thing they’re concerned about is arresting Mubaraq Bala for blasphemy, not enough education and sensitization for these people.”

@ogundamisi tweeted, “@GovUmarGanduje needs help and I am not being sarcastic, no matter how we feel about his past, in the interest of the people of Kano said to be around 3,931,300, people need to advise him correctly on the handling of #COVID19. For Kano and our sake, he needs quality advice.”

@TaiwoStMichael2 said, “It amazes me that the Governor of Kano can be asking for a relaxation of the lockdown in his state because of Ramadan even when his people are still dropping dead like flies. Did Christians ask for a relaxation of the lockdown during Easter?”