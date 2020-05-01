One COVID-19 Patient Discharged In Abia

One Coronavirus patient has been discharged from an Isolation centre in Abia State.

The patient was discharged after testing negative twice in tests carried out after treatment.

“As you are aware, on the 20th of April, 2020 we reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state both of which were patients being treated in our facility for other co-morbid conditions.

“Since then, both patients have been receiving treatment in our isolation ward for COVID-19 alongside other co-morbidities they presented with.

“I am glad to inform you that today we will be discharging our first successfully treated COVID-19 case from the isolation facility.

“He has shown marked clinical improvement and has met the national criteria for discharge of COVID patients from isolation centres which is testing negative two consecutive times to the virus from the NCDC reference laboratory.

“It is heart-warming to note that efforts are being made in collaboration with NCDC and the state to test all high risk contacts of the index case.

“All those so far tested including those with symptoms have tested negative,” a statement signed by Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi, Medical Director of Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, read.