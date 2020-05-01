Police Arrest 70-year-old Man, Two Others For Insulting Buhari, Katsina Governor On Social Media

The police made this known in a statement on Thursday titled ‘Conspiracy and intentional insult against the President and Governor of Katsina State by one Lawal Izala and two others on social media’.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three persons including a 70-year-old man for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Aminu Masari, governor of the state, on social media.

The police made this known in a statement on Thursday titled ‘Conspiracy and intentional insult against the President and Governor of Katsina State by one Lawal Izala and two others on social media’.

Spokesperson for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, signed the statement.

It reads, “The attention of the Katsina State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias “Izala”, ‘m’, aged 70 years of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina State, who was contemptuously insulting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Sanusi Buba, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio of Lawal Abdullahi Izala, Bahajaje Abu, ‘m’, aged 30 years and Hamza Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 27 years all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina State.

“In the course of investigation, suspects confessed to the committing the offences.

“To this end, the command wishes to warn members of the general public that the police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land.

“Any person found taking undue advantage of the social media to insult others, contrary to the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act, will face the wrath of the law.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Government Attacks Oshiomhole, Says APC Chairman Has No Regards For Buhari, Lacks Empathy For Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police How We Will Enforce COVID-19 Curfew In Lagos From May 4 –Nigeria Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Some State Governors Politicising COVID-19 To Make Money From FG, Others –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ex-Speaker Of Nigeria’s House Of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, Well And Alive In London
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela's Ex-drummer, Tony Allen, Dies In France
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 204 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Soludo’s Voodoo Ideas By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Administration Demolishes Houses In Abuja Despite Lockdown
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad