Police Arrest 70-year-old Man, Two Others For Insulting Buhari, Katsina Governor On Social Media

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three persons including a 70-year-old man for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Aminu Masari, governor of the state, on social media.

The police made this known in a statement on Thursday titled ‘Conspiracy and intentional insult against the President and Governor of Katsina State by one Lawal Izala and two others on social media’.

Spokesperson for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, signed the statement.

It reads, “The attention of the Katsina State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias “Izala”, ‘m’, aged 70 years of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina State, who was contemptuously insulting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Sanusi Buba, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio of Lawal Abdullahi Izala, Bahajaje Abu, ‘m’, aged 30 years and Hamza Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 27 years all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina State.

“In the course of investigation, suspects confessed to the committing the offences.

“To this end, the command wishes to warn members of the general public that the police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land.

“Any person found taking undue advantage of the social media to insult others, contrary to the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act, will face the wrath of the law.”