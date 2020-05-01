Some State Governors Politicising COVID-19 To Make Money From FG, Others –Northern Elders Forum

In a statement on Thursday, Ango Abdullahi, NEF Chairman, noted that some states were not being truthful with the numbers of suspects tested for COVID-19 in order to attract more funds from both the Federal Government and foreign donors.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

The Northern Elders Forum has accused some state governors of allegedly playing politics with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Ango Abdullahi, NEF Chairman, noted that some states were not being truthful with the numbers of suspects tested for COVID-19 in order to attract more funds from both the Federal Government and foreign donors.

He said, “The forum regrets the appearance of attempts by many state governments to play politics with numbers for what appears to be expectations that more funds from the federal government and foreign donors will be allocated to them.  Ango Abdullahi

“It is public knowledge that what the entire nation needs are good policies that protect all Nigerians; equipment and facilities for testing and treatment; and resources to support people who will find it hard to stay at home without some palliatives during the lockdown.

“Policies that waste progress in some parts of the country and others which trample on the rights of vulnerable groups must be discouraged.

“States should adopt policies that suit their peculiarities, but the nation as a whole must agree on, and implement basic policies that protect the entire population.

“In particular, we commend the decision to deploy a strong medical team to, among others, verify the causes of many deaths that are being popularly attributed to the pandemic as well as assist the government of Kano State to improve its facilities, investigations and treatment of suspected infections and those who are infected.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

