BREAKING: Osun Records New COVID-19 Death, Discharges Four Patients

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2020

The Osun State Government on Saturday announced the death of a Coronavirus patient in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

He said, “Thirty Eight days after he was taken in, the State of Osun today discharged its COVID-19 index case after testing negative twice for the virus.

“Similarly, three health workers in the State who tested positive for Coronavirus have also tested negative for the second time and are now free of the virus.

"On a sad note, we lost a COVID-19 patient in her late 60s at our isolation centre in Osogbo. 

"We pray God grant her eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss."


Isamotu urged frontline health workers to always use their Personal Protective Equipment when discharging their duties.

He also reiterated that only accredited isolation and treatment centres in the state are allowed to attend to suspected COVID-19 patients.
 

