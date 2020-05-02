COVID-19: Borno Confirms 11 Deaths, 69 Infections

The total number of confirmed cases has increased from 53 to 69, among which are 16 health workers.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2020

The Borno State Government has announced the death of 11 Coronavirus patients. 

Deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur, made this known in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Saturday. 

Kadafur added that the total number of confirmed cases has increased from 53 to 69, among which are 16 health workers. 

He said the situation had informed the need to expand and increase the number of isolation centres and facilities in Maiduguri and other parts of the state.

The deputy governor however, appealed to residents of the state to be very mindful of the consequences and danger posed by the virus as it had no cure yet.

