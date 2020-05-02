Ganduje Relaxes Lockdown For Few Days Despite High Number Of Coronavirus Cases

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State governor, has said residents of the state can go out for few days to make purchases despite the lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had ordered a total lockdown in the state following the high number of Coronavirus cases being reported.

However, Ganduje has said residents can go out on Mondays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm.

He also said traditional markets will not be allowed except for the supermarkets.

According to the governor, only Yan Lemo, Yankaba markets where food items are sold would be open during the free hours.