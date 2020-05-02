I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai

The governor said Kaduna State had tested about 400 people and now has three testing centres.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2020

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has said that he infected four persons in the state with Coronavirus, all of whom have since recovered.

El-Rufai, who doubles as the index case in the state, made the disclosure at the 24th edition of The Platform hosted by Pastor Poju Oyemade.

The governor said Kaduna State had tested about 400 people and now has three testing centres.  Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai The Guardian

He said, “As I announced some days back, we received 169 almajiris from Kano and so far 21 of them have tested positive. We expect more to test positive; the spike in our numbers have largely been the almajiris and other people that have come in.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Positive For Coronavirus 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

“We have been successful in closing down our state, in reducing the traffic into our state, every case in the state has been imported.

“I was the first case, fortunately, I’d say, because it served to scare everyone about reality. COVID is real, it’s not a joke. I was the first case, I got it in Abuja and infected four other people, all of us are okay now.”  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Negative For Coronavirus 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Numbers Don’t Lie – Nigerian Government Owes The People An Explanation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Numbers Don’t Lie – Nigerian Government Owes The People An Explanation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Laid Of 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Commercial Motorcycle Rider Rapes Pregnant Woman In Ondo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad