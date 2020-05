The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila ll, one of the four emirs of the newly created emirates in Kano State, is dead.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Rano and Bukure, Alh Kabiru Alhassan, told journalists in Kano that the deceased died at Nasarawa Hospital in Kano.

He was reported to have been hospitalised on Friday for an undisclosed ailment.

The late emir left behind 17 children comprising of 12 female and five males.