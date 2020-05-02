My Fiancee Broke Into Tears, Sacked Access Bank Cashier Billed To Wed In June Says

The bank had announced plans to sack its workers as a result of the negative impact of the Coronavirus outbreak.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2020

A cashier at a Lagos branch of Access Bank, who lost his job on Thursday, has shared his ordeal with SaharaReporters.

The bank had announced plans to sack its workers as a result of the negative impact of the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, had said that apart from the mass sacking, which would affect about 75 per cent of the bank's workforce, he would take the lead in having the largest pay cut of 40 per cent. 

“I will be the first to take the hit and I’m gonna take the largest pay cut, which would be as much as 40 per cent. 

“The rest we would have to cascade right through the institution. Everybody may have to make some adjustments of some sort,” he had said.

SaharaReporters gathered that many of the bank’s staff received their sack letters via email on Thursday with shock and grief.

“My fiancee broke down in tears when she heard the news,” the sacked cashier told SaharaReporters on the phone. 

“We are billed to get married next month. Where do I start now? This is unfair.

“The sack letter came in on Thursday but I didn’t know. I was doing my job on Friday when someone asked me if I had been laid off. I said no. She asked me to check my email. Behold, the email. I was shocked.

“I was angry with my boss. She told me she didn’t know anything about it. There was nothing I did wrong. Throughout this period, I have been the one fixing all our ATMs that were not running. I get calls at odd hours to work. My boss told me she could not have singled me out for sack. In my branch, I heard another colleague was sacked.

"By Monday, I will hear more about those who were affected. They are still sending out the mail. I tried to console my wife that something better will come. I have ND, HND and BSc but my salary is N75,000. I am not a core staff. Core staff earn as much as N145,000. 

"Normally with my degree, I am not supposed to be getting that low but I just have to accept that so as not to be unemployed. There was no prior notice. There was no warning. It’s not that I was not working diligently. This is unfair.

“This same bank donated millions of naira to fight COVID-19. This same bank gave Singer Naira Marley millions of naira to perform for customers and staff. Naira Marley even tweeted it but we that are working day and night, see what we got now," he added. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Sacks 46 Staff On May Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Microsoft Partners Future Project To Support Nigerian Startups
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Jobs One Month After Salary Increase, Mass Sack Looms At Caverton Helicopters
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Osun Plans To Eradicate Unemployment, Poverty With N615 Million
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Jobs Fayemi: There's Difference Between Minimum Wage Increase, General Wage Review
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Jobs EFCC Bars Married People From Applying For Agency’s Jobs
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Numbers Don’t Lie – Nigerian Government Owes The People An Explanation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Laid Of 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Commercial Motorcycle Rider Rapes Pregnant Woman In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad