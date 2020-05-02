WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria

She also said that 89 vaccines were being developed globally including seven in clinical evaluation and several therapeutics in clinical trials to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2020

The World Health Organisation has said that Nigeria has expressed interest to be part of the global solidarity trial of the vaccines being developed to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Fiona Braka, Officer in Charge, WHO Nigeria, said efforts are underway to start the process in the country.

Braka said more than 100 countries have joined the solidarity clinical trial, which was launched by WHO and some partners, to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19. WHO GettyImages

“Nigeria has also expressed interest to be part of this solidarity trial and efforts are underway to start the process in Nigeria too.

“Together with global health actors and partners, over the past week, WHO launched the access to COVID-19 tools ACT accelerator, a global collaboration to accelerate development for equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

“We have a total of 89 vaccines that are in development globally, including seven in clinical evaluation and several therapeutics are in clinical trials. WHO is committed to ensuring that as medicines and vaccines are developed, they are shared equitably with all countries and people.

“We do have the solidarity trial which is an international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, launched by the WHO and partners. 

"More than 100 countries have joined the solidarity trial and to date, over 1,200 patients have been randomized from the first five countries to evaluate the safety and efficacy of full drug and drug combinations.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

