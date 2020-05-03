BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, leader of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19, has said that the virus was the cause of the mysterious deaths recorded in Kano State in recent days. 

Gwarzo, who spoke on Sunday, said the recent deaths from the test carried out established that COVID-19 was the cause.

He said, “Let me inform us that most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out showed that Coronavirus was the cause. 

"So, before the final report which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of Kano to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue.

“It is not a new thing, countries like America, China, Italy, Spain, England, France and others experienced similar mysterious deaths.”

There have been concerns about the  COVID-19 cases and the increasing deaths in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari had during the week gave a matching order to the Gwarzo-led Presidential Task Force to unravel the cause of the mysterious deaths in Kano and also to contain the spread of the virus in the state.
 

