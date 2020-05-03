BudgIT Advises Nigerian Government As Country Scores Low In Global Budget Survey

The OBS report, which was recently released, scored Nigeria 22/100 in public participation, 55/100 in budget oversight, and lastly, 21/100 in transparency, which also represents the overall Open Budget Index score.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

Unsatisfied by the score of Nigeria in the 2019 Open Budget Survey (OBS) report, BudgIT has called on the Nigerian Government to improve the budgetary process and standard of the country.

The OBS report, which was recently released, scored Nigeria 22/100 in public participation, 55/100 in budget oversight, and lastly, 21/100 in transparency, which also represents the overall Open Budget Index score. 

Iyanuoluwa Fatoba, Communications Associate of BudgIT, said the Open Budget Survey is a biennial global, independent and comparative assessment, which evaluates public budget accountability of the national government based on three key metrics - transparency, public participation and Institutional oversight. 

She said, “BudgIT hereby enjoins the Federal Government to deepen its measures in ensuring adequate transparency and accountability in its budget process, by ensuring that key budget documents are not just produced in a detailed and timely manner, but also made publicly available to the citizens.

“We also urge the Federal Government to put in place a robust public participatory structure for citizens to engage and provide inputs throughout the budget process, and also augment the oversight function role, played by both the office of the Auditor-General which is the supreme audit institution and the National Assembly in the budget process. 

“The survey’s international measure of open, responsive and accountable budgeting has never been more relevant as we face a global pandemic that threatens people and economies and as such, government responses require accountability and oversight now more than ever.”

In the 2017 OBS report, Nigeria had an overall Open Index Score of 17/100 while the newly released 2019 report shows a four-point improvement. 

According to the survey, this does not infer that much progress had been made especially when the previously raised underlying issues are still prevalent.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption APC Condemns Ondo State House Assembly’s Decision To Approve N7 Billion Loan
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The 'Real Reason' Nigeria's Economy Is Now Haemorrhaging By Ken Uwotu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari And 500 Naira “Congo” Of Rice By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Finance Wanted Nigerian Oil Mogul, Kola Oluko, To Foreclose $50.9m New York Penthouse
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Finance How Nigeria Will Benefit From Currency Swap Deal With China
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Finance CBN: Banks To Pay N10,000 Fine For Each Failed Transaction Not Reversed Within 24 Hours
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why We Laid Off 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Jobs My Fiancee Broke Into Tears, Sacked Access Bank Cashier Billed To Wed In June Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Access Bank Cashier Collapses In Lagos After Receiving Sack Letter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Emir Of Rano Emirate In Kano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, Dies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Borno Confirms 11 Deaths, 69 Infections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad