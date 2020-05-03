COVID-19: Group Condemns Mass Retrenchment Of Workers, Deduction Of Salaries

The group also condemned the delay in the payment of March salaries by private organisations in the country.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights has condemned the reduction in the salaries of workers and ongoing mass retrenchment result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group also condemned the delay in the payment of March salaries by private organisations in the country.

The CDWR in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairperson, Rufus Olusesan, and Publicity Secretary,  Chinedu Bosah, demanded the immediate payment of salaries and pension arrears by some state governments, noting that some state governments were using the outbreak of Coronavirus as an excuse not to pay workers.  Workers Google

CDWR said, “It has got to our notice that many workers have been informed by their employers that they will not be paid for the period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“A case in point is Kaduna State where the governor has cut workers’ salaries by 25%. Also, Arik Air has cut pay by 80% while asking 90% of staff to go on compulsory leave without pay.

“While other airlines are set to follow the same direction, job losses, pay cuts, involuntary and unpaid furloughs and non-payment of wages have been reported in the hotel and tourism sector.

“Casual workers who are paid daily or hourly with insecure work contract are the most affected and this set of workers constitute the vast majority of private-sector employees.”

CDWR urged labour union leaders to lead a struggle to protect jobs and salaries of private and public sector workers.

The statement partly reads, “The N30, 000 national minimum wage must be enforced so that the government does not use the excuse of COVID-19 to undermine the payment.

“The trade union leaders also have to put pressure on the Nigerian Government to implement a viable, sustainable and adequate palliative for the masses.

“The trade union leaders will have to lead a struggle against private companies that perpetuate anti-labour practices, including casualization, contract staffing, fractional salaries, and job losses during the period of lockdown and after.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Sacks 46 Staff On May Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Osun State PDP Moves To Impeach Governor Aregbesola, State Workers Enter 7 Months Without Pay
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Aso Rock Warns Against Information Leaks, Threatens Harsh Consequences
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bayelsa Government And Labor Unions Reach A Compromise On Payment Of Salaries, Pensions
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Fuel Hike: Ondo Civil Servants, Residents, Others Shun NLC Rally
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo State Is Broke, I Can’t Pay Workers, Mimiko Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why We Laid Off 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Jobs My Fiancee Broke Into Tears, Sacked Access Bank Cashier Billed To Wed In June Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Access Bank Cashier Collapses In Lagos After Receiving Sack Letter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Emir Of Rano Emirate In Kano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, Dies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Borno Confirms 11 Deaths, 69 Infections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad