COVID-19: Wife, Son Of Dead Patient Test Positive In Osun

This was announced by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

The Osun State Government has said that it has recorded two additional cases of the COVID-19, making a total of 36 confirmed cases in the state.

Isamotu noted that the two new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. 

He disclosed that the two cases were the wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week.

He said, "Last night, we received results of 53 samples we sent to the NCDC accredited testing centre for evaluation, out of which two tested positive and 51 returned negative.

"The two positive cases were wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week. They are currently receiving treatment at our isolation centre."

