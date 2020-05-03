Despite Owing Staff Several Months Salaries, Ifeanyi Ubah Spends Millions On Palliatives To Kickstart Gubernatorial Ambition

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas, has distributed palliatives worth millions of naira to the 21 local government areas of Anambra State to kickstart his gubernatorial election.

However, Ubah, who announced the distribution on Twitter, is yet to pay salaries of his employees, some for over two years.

One of his workers, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they were currently being owed eight months salaries and there was no indication that the money would be paid anytime soon.

"We are owed salaries for eight months now.

"We are suffering and he is busy showing off on Twitter all because he wants to be governor,” he said.

Another worker, who also spoke with SaharaReporters, said, “I doubt if he has good advisers.

"He should try to pay off the over 1450 people working with him, most of whom he has owed salaries and wages for more than two years.”

A staff of Authority Newspaper, a media outfit owned by Uba, said they now borrowed money from family and friends to survive.

“My publisher, Ifeanyi Ubah, hasn't paid us in months, if not years. We now depend on people to survive.

“Let's not go near Capital Oil and his other companies, including his media group.

"I saw him advertising the distribution of palliatives to 21 LGAs in his state because he wants to be a governor, very sad,” he said.