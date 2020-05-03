Despite Owing Staff Several Months Salaries, Ifeanyi Ubah Spends Millions On Palliatives To Kickstart Gubernatorial Ambition

One of his workers, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they were currently being owed eight months salaries and there was no indication that the money would be paid anytime soon.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas, has distributed palliatives worth millions of naira to the 21 local government areas of Anambra State to kickstart his gubernatorial election.

However, Ubah, who announced the distribution on Twitter, is yet to pay salaries of his employees, some for over two years.

One of his workers, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they were currently being owed eight months salaries and there was no indication that the money would be paid anytime soon. 

"We are owed salaries for eight months now. 

"We are suffering and he is busy showing off on Twitter all because he wants to be governor,” he said.

Another worker, who also spoke with SaharaReporters, said, “I doubt if he has good advisers. 

"He should try to pay off the over 1450 people working with him, most of whom he has owed salaries and wages for more than two years.”

A staff of Authority Newspaper, a media outfit owned by Uba, said they now borrowed money from family and friends to survive.

“My publisher, Ifeanyi Ubah, hasn't paid us in months, if not years. We now depend on people to survive.

“Let's not go near Capital Oil and his other companies, including his media group. 

"I saw him advertising the distribution of palliatives to 21 LGAs in his state because he wants to be a governor, very sad,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why We Laid Off 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Free Speech I Spoke Out Of Anger After Bandits Killed My Family, Rustled 15 Cows –70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Despite Court Order In 2017, DSS Yet To Release ABU Student Arrested In 2014
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why We Laid Off 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs My Fiancee Broke Into Tears, Sacked Access Bank Cashier Billed To Wed In June Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Access Bank Cashier Collapses In Lagos After Receiving Sack Letter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Zamfara Emir Dies Of COVID-19 In Isolation Centre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Spoke Out Of Anger After Bandits Killed My Family, Rustled 15 Cows –70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Emir Of Rano Emirate In Kano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Oman For Domestic Work Cries Out For Help After Being Enslaved, Sexually Harassed By Boss
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad