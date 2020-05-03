JUST IN: Adamawa Government Arrests COVID-19 Patient Who Escaped From Gombe

One of the two COVID-19 patients, who escaped from an isolation facility in Gombe State, has been arrested in Adamawa State.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri disclosed this during a briefing with journalists in Yola, the state capital, on Sunday.

According to him, the duo escaped before results of their samples arrived from Abuja.

He said, "One was apprehended at Lamurde through our contact tracing mechanism.

"The second suspect told us on phone that he was in Mubi but technology proved he was around Gurore in Yola South; unfortunately, his phone line is no longer going through."

The governor added that with this development, there were now five active Coronavirus cases in the state.

He has also replaced the lockdown order he imposed last week with a curfew that will run from 8pm to 6am.

He directed civil servants from level 12 upward to resume work on Monday from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

