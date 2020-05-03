Lockdown: Lagos Police Yet To Release 65 Arrested Persons, Deny Them Access to Lawyer

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2020

A lawyer, Abdulwasiu Esuola, has said that the Lagos Police Command denied him access to three of his clients, who are part of the 65 persons arrested for partying in the Agege area of the state despite the ongoing restriction on movement.

Esuola, who visited the command on behalf of Abiola Damilare, Segun Dosun and Shajobi Lukman, said he made several attempts to reach the Commissioner of Police over phone to no avail but was eventually able to speak with Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana.  Google

Elkana, who also claimed to be a lawyer, said that the police will not release the suspects even though they have remained in detention beyond 48 hours in violation of their fundamental human rights.

Authorities have repeatedly committed to the decongestion of correctional centres and police custody as part of safety measures put in place to tackle COVID-19.

Elkana stated that the suspects were yet to be charged because mobile courts had not been sitting lately.

