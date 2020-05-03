Six COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Kwara

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

Six COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kwara State after full recovery and testing negative twice.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, made this known in a statement on Sunday.
With the six patients being discharged, Kwara now has eight active cases of COVID-19.
 
Ajakaye however, warned residents against letting down their guards as the level of threat of infection remains high across the country.

He said, “Effective from tomorrow Monday May 4, there will be statewide curfew between 6pm and 6am until further notice. 

"This is part of the agreement of the Northern Governors Forum to prevent non-essential and unauthorised movement that could spike infection rate.
 
“Also, in addition to the measures earlier announced on Friday, May 1, the government hereby bans travels/movement from one local government to the other."
 

