Chinese Doctors Have Started Working In Isolation Centres –Lai Mohammed

The Nigerian Government has said that the Chinese doctors, who came to Nigeria over a month ago, were already working at different isolation centres across the country.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday.

Mohammed said the Chinese medical team was helping the country in capacity building.

He said, “The Chinese are doing well, they all tested negative for Coronavirus. As to what they are doing right now, they are busy working at our isolation centres, putting together and setting up their equipment they brought.

“They are helping our doctors in capacity building in the centres. Like we said at the beginning, none of the Chinese doctors will be treating any patient in Nigeria.”

Some Nigerians had kicked against government’s decision to invite the medical experts, saying the country had enough doctors to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.



