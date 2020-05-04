Chinese Doctors Have Started Working In Isolation Centres –Lai Mohammed

Mohammed said the Chinese medical team was helping the country in capacity building.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that the Chinese doctors, who came to Nigeria over a month ago, were already working at different isolation centres across the country.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday. 

Mohammed said the Chinese medical team was helping the country in capacity building. 

He said, “The Chinese are doing well, they all tested negative for Coronavirus. As to what they are doing right now, they are busy working at our isolation centres, putting together and setting up their equipment they brought.

“They are helping our doctors in capacity building in the centres. Like we said at the beginning, none of the Chinese doctors will be treating any patient in Nigeria.”

Some Nigerians had kicked against government’s decision to invite the medical experts, saying the country had enough doctors to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Impunity And Corrupt Practices Of Late Mr. Abba Kyari By Peter Maxwell
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Holds First Online Court Sitting In Lagos, Man Sentenced To Death For Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money Be Ready To “Replace” Returned $300m Abacha Loot If Misused, United States Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad