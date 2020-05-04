COVID-19: Ondo Government Collects 276 Blood Samples For Testing

Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Inter-ministerial Committee in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, made the disclosure in Akure, the capital, on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

A total of 276 blood samples have been collected in Ondo State so far for test as the state government intensifies efforts to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Inter-ministerial Committee in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, made the disclosure in Akure, the capital, on Monday.

Adegbenro said the state had only gotten the results of 244 of the blood samples taken outside Ondo for testing. 

He noted that the state had also begun the contact tracing of 148 persons, who must have had contacts with those suspected to have the virus.

He added that 13 positive cases have already been recorded in the state but three out of the patients have been discharged after making recoveries.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the total closure of all markets in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Akeredolu stated that only Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week would be allowed for markets to operate.

The governor also directed the total blockade of all entry points into the state to avoid the influx of people into Ondo.

While stating that the regulations on compulsory use of face masks had commenced in the state, Akeredolu said law enforcement agencies had been directed to arrest any resident caught not wearing face mask in public.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Impunity And Corrupt Practices Of Late Mr. Abba Kyari By Peter Maxwell
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Holds First Online Court Sitting In Lagos, Man Sentenced To Death For Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money Be Ready To “Replace” Returned $300m Abacha Loot If Misused, United States Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad