COVID-19: Ondo Government Collects 276 Blood Samples For Testing

A total of 276 blood samples have been collected in Ondo State so far for test as the state government intensifies efforts to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Inter-ministerial Committee in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, made the disclosure in Akure, the capital, on Monday.

Adegbenro said the state had only gotten the results of 244 of the blood samples taken outside Ondo for testing.

He noted that the state had also begun the contact tracing of 148 persons, who must have had contacts with those suspected to have the virus.

He added that 13 positive cases have already been recorded in the state but three out of the patients have been discharged after making recoveries.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the total closure of all markets in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Akeredolu stated that only Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week would be allowed for markets to operate.

The governor also directed the total blockade of all entry points into the state to avoid the influx of people into Ondo.

While stating that the regulations on compulsory use of face masks had commenced in the state, Akeredolu said law enforcement agencies had been directed to arrest any resident caught not wearing face mask in public.