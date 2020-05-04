Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Daura is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

The palace of the Emir of Daura has been sealed after it recorded many cases of COVID-19.

According to Dr Mustapha Inuwa, Secretary to the State Government, the results of samples taken will determine when the palace will be reopened.

He said, “It is a normal protocol worldwide that anywhere positive cases are recorded, the places are sealed off and samples taken to address spread.”

Katsina State on Sunday recorded eight new cases of Coronavirus, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 46.

 

