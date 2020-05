A former governor of Sokoto State, Garba Nadama, has died at the age of 82.

The late Nadama was elected deputy governor of Sokoto State in 1979 and became governor in November 1981. This followed the death of the then governor, Shehu Kangiwa.

A family source, who confirmed the passing of the elder statesman, said he died on Monday night after a protracted illness.

His burial arrangement has not been announced.