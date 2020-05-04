Human Rights Activist Accuses Delta Judge Nominee, Emmanuel Dolor, Of Child Trafficking

A document obtained by SaharaReporters revealed how Dolor issued a letter dated 20/4//2018 with reference number CS651/93 and constituted additional family courts in Delta State while under investigation by NJC on same.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

A human rights activist, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, has accused one of the nominees recommended as judge in Delta State, Emmanuel Dolor, of child trafficking.

The activist called on Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Delta State House of Assembly not to confirm the appointment of the man as a judge as recommended by National Judicial Council.

A document obtained by SaharaReporters revealed how Dolor issued a letter dated  20/4//2018 with reference number CS651/93 and constituted additional family courts in Delta State while under investigation by NJC on same. Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

He alleged that Dolor had been working in conjunction with Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, in the disappearance/trafficking of thousands of innocent children from the state.

He added that the said children were sold through the court via unlawful applications including one filed by one Valentine Uzama, a staff of Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs, through a ghost office, ' Probation Office', not known to law.

The document reads, "That this same Emmanuel Zimi Dolor Esq who had been parading himself as the Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Asaba, and also as  'E.Z. Dolor Esq' before now, had been an accomplice of the Delta State Chief Judge (Justice Marshal Umukoro) in the massive disappearance/trafficking of thousands of innocent children from Delta State." 

The activist faulted and described the action of NJC as a  judicial arm of Nigeria as unprofessional and a gross violation of section 153 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) that set it up.

"That it is upon this grounds we hereby put Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Delta State House of Assembly on notice not to fall into the antics of NJC in approving the recommendation of Emmanuel Zimi  Dolor Esq aka E.Z.Idolor Esq as a judge in Delta State."
When contacted by our correspondent over the issue, Dolor declined to comment, saying he does not have time to respond to such allegation. 
 

