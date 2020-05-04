JUST IN: 82.9 Million Nigerians Living In Poverty —NBS Report

This figure represents 40.09 per cent of the total population.

by Saharareporters, New York May 04, 2020

Poverty has risen in Nigeria with almost 82.9 million people living on less than one United States dollar per day, statistics have shown.

According to the 2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, this figure represents 40.09 per cent of the total population.

The bureau predicted that this rising trend was likely to continue. Google

Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer but the sector has been tainted by accusations of corruption.

According to the report, absolute poverty is measured by the number of people, who can afford only the bare essentials of shelter, food and clothing.

The data however, excludes Borno, which has been ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency.

According to the report, 52.10 per cent of rural dwellers are living in poverty while the poverty rate in urban centres is 18.04 per cent.

The NBS, together with the World Bank used the Nigerian Living Standards Survey to measure poverty and living standards between September of 2018 and October of 2019.

Saharareporters, New York

