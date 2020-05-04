Proposed Bill On Control Of Infectious Diseases Threatens National Security, Groups Say

The civil society groups said the bill was against certain constitutional powers vested in the President, governors, National Assembly and was not inclined to judicial review.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, and Free Nigeria Coalition have both said that the proposed bill on control of infectious diseases was capable of undermining national security.

The civil society groups said the bill was against certain constitutional powers vested in the President, governors, National Assembly and was not inclined to judicial review. 

In a statement jointly signed by the conveners of both groups, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and Adebayo Raphael on Monday in Abuja, the coalition called on lawmakers not to rush the passage of the bill, maintaining that it had the tendency to emasculate fundamental human and democratic rights. 

The groups went on to urge lawmakers to shelve the idea of embarking on the third reading of the bill because it had no good intention for Nigerians.

See Also Sahara Reporters Dino Melaye Sues National Assembly Over Controversial Infectious Diseases Bill 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Impunity And Corrupt Practices Of Late Mr. Abba Kyari By Peter Maxwell
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Holds First Online Court Sitting In Lagos, Man Sentenced To Death For Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money Be Ready To “Replace” Returned $300m Abacha Loot If Misused, United States Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad