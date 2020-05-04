Proposed Bill On Control Of Infectious Diseases Threatens National Security, Groups Say

Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, and Free Nigeria Coalition have both said that the proposed bill on control of infectious diseases was capable of undermining national security.

The civil society groups said the bill was against certain constitutional powers vested in the President, governors, National Assembly and was not inclined to judicial review.

In a statement jointly signed by the conveners of both groups, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and Adebayo Raphael on Monday in Abuja, the coalition called on lawmakers not to rush the passage of the bill, maintaining that it had the tendency to emasculate fundamental human and democratic rights.

The groups went on to urge lawmakers to shelve the idea of embarking on the third reading of the bill because it had no good intention for Nigerians.

