United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari

“Recently, the United States Government concluded that under the direction of President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration, Nigeria has become a ‘severe violator of religious freedom.’ The evidence to support this conclusion is overwhelming."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

Steve Chabot and Chris Smith, members of the United States House of Representatives, have opposed the return of $320m looted by late General Sani Abacha, citing human rights violations by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter to US Attorney General, William Barr, dated April 22, 2020, American Principles Project, a political organisation, captured the concerns of the lawmakers.

Signed by its Executive Director, Terry Schilling, the APP said, “Concerns with Nigeria’s behaviour under the Buhari Administration is growing. 

“Recently, US Senator (Chuck) Grassley has written to the DOJ noting that, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Nigerians face violations undermining freedom of religion, freedom of speech, due process, and the rule of law.

“The persecution of Christians is especially alarming, as attacks have increased rapidly.’ Similar concerns were also shared with you by Representatives Steve Chabot and Chris Smith.  See Also Human Rights US Lawmaker Says Sowore’s Trial, Respect For Human Rights By Buhari’s Regime Imperative To Releasing $320m Abacha Loot To Nigeria 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

“Recently, the United States Government concluded that under the direction of President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration, Nigeria has become a ‘severe violator of religious freedom.’ The evidence to support this conclusion is overwhelming. 

“Amnesty International, Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust, the International Committee on Nigeria, and the International Organisation for Peace Building and Social Justice have documented that since President Buhari came into power in 2015, more than 12,000 Nigerians have been murdered, of which more than half have been singled out because of their Christian faith.

“On behalf of APP, it would be helpful if you could share with us: Whether the DOJ has repatriated these monies to Nigeria, and if not, when does it plan to do so? Whether DOJ intends to address the questions raised by the members of Congress?

“Attorney General Barr — APP would also strongly encourage the DOJ to undertake an investigation on whether or not the EFCC’s role in detaining individuals who have spoken against the Buhari administration warrants the consideration of sanctions against EFCC Chairman Magu and Attorney General Malami under the Global Magnitsky Act or the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why We Laid Off 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Spoke Out Of Anger After Bandits Killed My Family, Rustled 15 Cows –70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Owing Staff Several Months Salaries, Ifeanyi Ubah Spends Millions On Palliatives To Kickstart Gubernatorial Ambition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu’s Parents Accuse Government Of Deceiving Nigerians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why We Laid Off 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Spoke Out Of Anger After Bandits Killed My Family, Rustled 15 Cows –70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Impunity And Corrupt Practices Of Late Mr. Abba Kyari By Peter Maxwell
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs My Fiancee Broke Into Tears, Sacked Access Bank Cashier Billed To Wed In June Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Owing Staff Several Months Salaries, Ifeanyi Ubah Spends Millions On Palliatives To Kickstart Gubernatorial Ambition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Zamfara Emir Dies Of COVID-19 In Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad