Tukur Buratai, Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, on Tuesday lost his mother, Kakah Hajja.

A family source told SaharaReporters that the late Hajja died after a brief illness at her home in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“Yes I can confirm to you that she’s dead.

"She passed away this evening and will be buried tomorrow morning by 8am. May her soul rest in peace.” Late Kakah Hajja