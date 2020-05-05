BREAKING: Three New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Kaduna

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kaduna, the state government confirmed on Tuesday.

The three new cases brought the total active cases in the state to 75.

"Kaduna update: As at 9:30pm on 5th May 2020, three more positive results have increased active COVID-19 cases in Kaduna State to 75.

"All three new cases are males with travel history outside the state," the state announced via its official Twitter handle.

A total of 2,802 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria with 93 deaths while 417 persons have been discharged after recovery.

