COVID-19: Ten Medical Doctors Test Positive For Virus At Kano Teaching Hospital

Chairman, Association of Resident Doctors, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State, Dr Abukakar Nagona, has announced that 10 medical doctors at the facility had tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Nagona, who made disclosure on Tuesday, the doctors may have contracted the virus from patients with COVID-19 while treating them.

He said, “Eight of the infected doctors have been sent to isolation centres, while the remaining two have gone into self-isolation in their respective homes as they were yet to develop any symptoms.

“The absence of adequate Personal Protective equipment, as well as the failure of patients to wear face masks when coming to the hospital for treatment added to the problem.”