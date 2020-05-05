COVID-19: Ten Medical Doctors Test Positive For Virus At Kano Teaching Hospital

According to Nagona, who made disclosure on Tuesday, the doctors may have contracted the virus from patients with COVID-19 while treating them.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2020

Chairman, Association of Resident Doctors, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State, Dr Abukakar Nagona, has announced that 10 medical doctors at the facility had tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Nagona, who made disclosure on Tuesday, the doctors may have contracted the virus from patients with COVID-19 while treating them. 

He said, “Eight of the infected doctors have been sent to isolation centres, while the remaining two have gone into self-isolation in their respective homes as they were yet to develop any symptoms.

“The absence of adequate Personal Protective equipment, as well as the failure of patients to wear face masks when coming to the hospital for treatment added to the problem.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 245 New Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Union Bank Staff Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: We’ll Have More Infections Because Of What Happened Today, NCDC Boss Says After Nigerians Flout Safety Guidelines On First Day After Total Lockdown
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 245 New Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Union Bank Staff Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Friends Mourn Union Bank Staff Who Died Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: We’ll Have More Infections Because Of What Happened Today, NCDC Boss Says After Nigerians Flout Safety Guidelines On First Day After Total Lockdown
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Ex-Sokoto Governor, Nadama, Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: COVID-19 Patients Protest Over Inadequate Medical Attention, Block Highway, Destroy Properties In Gombe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad