Kano Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients

The Kano State Government has discharged three Coronavirus patients after testing negative twice for the virus.

Since the state recorded its first case in April, this is the first time that patients would be discharged.

Tijani Hussain, Coordinator of the Technical Response Team on COVID-19, broke the news in Kano on Tuesday afternoon.

Hussain, who stressed that the task force was strictly operating on the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on admission and discharge of cases, said more patients in its isolation centre will be discharged this week.

He said, “Kano positive cases still stands at 365 including eight deaths and three discharge.

“So far we have collected 313 samples, 182 tested at Abuja, 60 at AKTH and 71 confirmed at BUK test centres. So far we have 22.8 per cent of positive cases in Kano.

“We are on contact tracing of over 400, 64 are without symptoms and seven are positive. We still have the challenge of resistance and non-disclosure of status from our contacts.

“We are presently working on the instruction of the governor to establish sample collections across the 44 local government areas of the state and that shall be achieved by the grace of God.”



