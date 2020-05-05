Kano Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients

Since the state recorded its first case in April, this is the first time that patients would be discharged.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2020

The Kano State Government has discharged three Coronavirus patients after testing negative twice for the virus.

Since the state recorded its first case in April, this is the first time that patients would be discharged.

Tijani Hussain, Coordinator of the Technical Response Team on COVID-19, broke the news in Kano on Tuesday afternoon.  Google

Hussain, who stressed that the task force was strictly operating on the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on admission and discharge of cases, said more patients in its isolation centre will be discharged this week.

He said, “Kano positive cases still stands at 365 including eight deaths and three discharge.

“So far we have collected 313 samples, 182 tested at Abuja, 60 at AKTH and 71 confirmed at BUK test centres. So far we have 22.8 per cent of positive cases in Kano.

“We are on contact tracing of over 400, 64 are without symptoms and seven are positive. We still have the challenge of resistance and non-disclosure of status from our contacts.

“We are presently working on the instruction of the governor to establish sample collections across the 44 local government areas of the state and that shall be achieved by the grace of God.”


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 245 New Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Union Bank Staff Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: We’ll Have More Infections Because Of What Happened Today, NCDC Boss Says After Nigerians Flout Safety Guidelines On First Day After Total Lockdown
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 245 New Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Union Bank Staff Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Friends Mourn Union Bank Staff Who Died Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: We’ll Have More Infections Because Of What Happened Today, NCDC Boss Says After Nigerians Flout Safety Guidelines On First Day After Total Lockdown
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Ex-Sokoto Governor, Nadama, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: COVID-19 Patients Protest Over Inadequate Medical Attention, Block Highway, Destroy Properties In Gombe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad