NCDC Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Transporting Test Samples

A driver with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control has tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa State.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made this known on Tuesday.

He said the affected driver got infected while transporting test samples for the NCDC in Abuja.

He added that he was declared positive on Tuesday morning and has been moved to the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, for treatment.

The governor further explained that all the patients are currently receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, and the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.