Nigeria Using Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patients –Health Minister

The minister said the drug had been administered to some patients in Lagos State.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2020

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Tuesday said Nigeria had started using an anti-retroviral drug named Remdesivir in treating Coronavirus patients in the country.

Ehanire made this known while addressing members of the House of Representatives.

The minister said the drug had been administered to some patients in Lagos State. 

He said, “We have been using that (Remdesivir); we have tried that in Lagos too.

“So, we have tried the anti-retroviral drug to see what effect it has.”

Ehanire, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, were at the House of Representatives to brief lawmakers on the strange deaths in Kano State and efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

 

