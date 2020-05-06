Bandits Attack Katsina Communities, Kill 55 Persons In Two Weeks, Kidnap Council Chairman

At least 55 people have been killed by armed bandits in various attacks on some communities in Kastina State.

Governor Aminu Masari made the disclosure on Wednesday while reacting to the deaths of five people killed at Faskari and Sabuwa local government areas of the state.

Masari disclosed that 50 people were killed two weeks ago, adding that, “It is a daily occurrence.”

The governor also said Head of Administration of Danmusa Local Government Area, Yahaya Musa Sabuwa, was kidnapped.



He added, “The state is daily recording attacks from operations of unrepentant bandits.

“It is a very terrible situation about our people, some of them is not about Coronavirus, it is about bandits virus.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Faskari was nearly killed as a result of gunshots and presently in hospital. We hope he will survive the attack."

The governor while noting that the bandits had more sophisticated weapons, called on security authorities to live up to the expectation of the populace by ensuring their safety.