BREAKING: Two COVID-19 Patients Escape From Oyo Isolation Centre

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2020

Two persons, who tested positive for Coronavirus, have escaped from isolation centre in Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Makinde also said four of the five new confirmed cases in the state were travellers from the Northern part of Nigeria. 

He said, “We have received more results from pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. The result of one suspected case came back positive on 03/05/2020. The person is based in Ibadan.

“The results of five suspected cases came back positive on 04/05/2020. Four of these five cases are immigrants and the last person is an Oyo State resident.

“The results of five suspected cases came back positive on 05/05/2020. Four of these five cases are travellers from the Northern part of Nigeria and the last one is an Oyo State resident.

“Of the 33 active cases being managed by the state, two have absconded, possibly to their permanent places of residence. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 31.

“Ten cases are self-isolating while twenty-one cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State; one at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and 20 at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo.

“Nineteen of these 20 cases at Olodo are asymptomatic and the last person has anosmia (loss of smell).”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

