Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States

A University of Pittsburgh professor, Bing Liu, on the verge of making very significant findings researching COVID-19, according to the university, was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend, according to CNN.

The research assistant professor was found in his town house on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross Police Department.

Investigators believe an unidentified second man, who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in his home before returning to his car and taking his own life. Bing Liu

They however, said there is “zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese”.

A statement by his colleagues at the university’s Department of Computational and Systems Biology described Liu as “an outstanding researcher”.

They also promised to complete Liu’s research in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.

They said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. The university extends our deepest sympathies to Liu’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications.

“We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.”