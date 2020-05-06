Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States

The research assistant professor was found in his town house on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross Police Department.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2020

A University of Pittsburgh professor, Bing Liu, on the verge of making very significant findings researching COVID-19, according to the university, was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend, according to CNN.

The research assistant professor was found in his town house on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross Police Department.

Investigators believe an unidentified second man, who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in his home before returning to his car and taking his own life.  Bing Liu CNN

They however, said there is “zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese”.

A statement by his colleagues at the university’s Department of Computational and Systems Biology described Liu as “an outstanding researcher”.

They also promised to complete Liu’s research in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.

They said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. The university extends our deepest sympathies to Liu’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications.

“We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International You Have No Evidence COVID-19 Is From Our Lab, China Tells United States
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Kenya Test Coronavirus Vaccine On Senior Government Officials First, Kenyan Politician Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Gombe State Deports 700 Almajiris To States Of Origin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Businessman Was Arrested, Tortured, Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Citizens From Dubai Makes U-turn After Woman Gives Birth Mid-air
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Closure Of Airports By Four Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International You Have No Evidence COVID-19 Is From Our Lab, China Tells United States
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad