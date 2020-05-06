COVID-19: 20 Inmates Freed From Makurdi Maximum Security Custodial Centre

Of the 20, 11 inmates were discharged and nine awaiting trial inmates were granted bail.

by Saharareporters, New York May 06, 2020

In a move to decongest the correctional centre (formerly called prison) in the country, 20 inmates have been freed from the Makurdi Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Benue State. 

Of the 20, 11 inmates were discharged and nine awaiting trial inmates were granted bail.

The release of the inmates was after the Chief Judge of Benue State, Aondover Kaka’an, ordered their release. 

This is coming barely a week after the state signed the release of 12 persons from the correctional centre.

The release was to decongest the custodial centre in order for the inmates to maintain social distancing among themselves now that COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging the world, according to the Kaka’an.

“This is continuation of what he started in Otukpo MSCC last week which 12 inmates benefited.

“Those who benefitted in this exercise were those whose cases have lingered unnecessary in courts,” Justice Kaka’an said. 

In order to make it easy for tracing of released inmates in case their matters are brought again to courts, the police brought their finger printing equipment for capturing the data of the released inmates.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop David Oyedepo Attacks President Buhari Over Opening Of Markets While Asking Churches To Remain Shut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Sends “Get Well Soon” Message To Emir Of Daura, Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Monarch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspect In Murder Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter Attempts To Escape From Hospital After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Citizens From Dubai Makes U-turn After Woman Gives Birth Mid-air
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bishop David Oyedepo Attacks President Buhari Over Opening Of Markets While Asking Churches To Remain Shut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Several Airlines Won't Make It After COVID-19, Says Nigeria's Aviation Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Closure Of Airports By Four Weeks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Sends “Get Well Soon” Message To Emir Of Daura, Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Monarch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad