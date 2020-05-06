COVID-19 Patients Protest, Threaten To Abscond Over Poor Treatment In Niger State

They however, requested to be allowed to be in their homes instead of being left to die of hunger at the isolation facility.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2020

Suspected COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at a government facility in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday threatened to discharge themselves over poor treatment.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, some of the patients expressed anger at the situation, saying they were not comfortable with their feeding arrangement. 

Meanwhile, there is tension in the state over the purported escape of a woman from an isolation centre. 

 COVID-19 Patients Protest, Threaten To Abscond Over Poor Treatment In Niger State WATCH VIDEO: COVID-19 Patients Protest, Threaten To Abscond Over Poor Treatment In Niger State

