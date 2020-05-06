Police Prosecute 150 For Violating Lockdown Order In Kano

The Kano State Police Command says it has prosecuted over 150 persons for allegedly violating lockdown order in a bid to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Haruna noted that the violators were arrested at various points within Kano metropolis and were prosecuted in the new 11 mobile courts inaugurated by the Kano State Government.

He said, “Majority of the violators were apprehended for defying the lockdown order.”

He said that the police in collaboration with other security agencies had been deployed to guard all entry points across the state to monitor and ensure strict adherence to the lockdown order.

He added, “We are using social media platforms, radio stations, television and print media channels to educate residents on why they should obey the lockdown order.

“The command will not tolerate disobedience of the lockdown order, our officers and men have been asked to ensure the fundamental human rights of citizens while enforcing the lockdown order in the state.”

The PPRO also urged residents to comply with the presidential lockdown order and strictly practice physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and use of hand sanitiser to stay safe.