A medical doctor has died of COVID-19-related complications at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Borno State.

The doctor, identified as Mohammed Kumshe, died on Thursday at the hospital’s isolation ward. Late Mohammed Kumshe

He was said to have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Borno State presently has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19.