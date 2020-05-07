BREAKING: Kano Discharges Health Commissioner, Prevention Task Force Co-chairman, 14 Other COVID-19 Patients

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 22.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2020

Sixteen patients receiving treatment for Coronavirus in Kano State have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Mallam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for Information in the state, made this known in a statement on Thursday. 

Garba said among those discharged were Prof Abdulrazak Garba Habeeb of the Department of Medicine, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, who is also the Co-chair of the state’s Prevention Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state’s Commissioner for Health among others.

The commissioner pointed out that all the patients have tested negative for the disease after the two follow up tests and have therefore reached full recovery.

 

