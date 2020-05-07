BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders NCDC Officials On Fact-finding Mission To Go On 14-day Isolation

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered visiting officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to go into isolation at a quarantine centre for 14 days.

Bello gave the directive on Thursday night when the NCDC officials led by Dr Andrew Noah showed up at the Government House, in Lokoja, the state capital.

The agency had sent a delegation of rapid response team to ascertain the true status of Kogi as a COVID-19-free state.

The governor said that the step was to ensure that the laid down procedure of checkmating the scourge by NCDC was strictly followed.

Presenting a letter titled: “Deployment of Rapid Response Squad to help in fighting COVID-19,” Dr Noah explained that the mission of the NCDC was to provide logistics to all states of the federation of which Kogi could not be left out.

He said two members of the team would be left behind to help the state and support efforts already in place.

Speaking shortly after receiving the letter, Bello outlined steps taken so far by the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He then asked that the NCDC officials be subjected to testing and isolated in the state quarantine centre or leave the state immediately if they refused.