BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 48 More COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 48 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

This brings the total recovery case in the state to 406.

The governor said the patients, who were all Nigerians, include 32 males and 16 females.

He said, “The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from Lekki, one from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centre, were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.”