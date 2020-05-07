BREAKING: Nigeria Records 381 New COVID-19 Cases

"183 in Lagos, 55 in Kano, 44 in Jigawa, 19 in Zamfara, 19 in Bauchi, 11 in Katsina, nine in Borno, eight in Kwara, seven in Kaduna, six in Gombe, five in Ogun, four in Sokoto, three in Oyo, three in Rivers, two in Niger, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Enugu and one in Plateau."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 381 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 3526.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a Twitter post on Thursday. 

The agency said, “381 new cases of ‪#COVID19; 183 in Lagos, 55 in Kano, 44 in Jigawa, 19 in Zamfara, 19 in Bauchi, 11 in Katsina, nine in Borno, eight in Kwara, seven in Kaduna, six in Gombe, five in Ogun, four in Sokoto, three in Oyo, three in Rivers, two in Niger, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Enugu and one in Plateau.

“3526 cases of ‪#COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 601, deaths: 107.” 

