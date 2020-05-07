COVID-19: Violators Of Face Mask Use To Be Quarantined For 14 Days –Governor Akeredolu

According to him, the blood samples of such violators will also be collected for testing for Coronavirus.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2020

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has said that anyone caught not using a face mask especially in public would be arrested.

He made the disclosure on Thursday in Akure, the state capital, while receiving the first round of locally made face masks to be distributed to residents. 

Akeredolu added that residents, who failed to use the item in the state, would be kept in an isolation centre for 14 days to serve as deterrent to others. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu  

Ondo has recorded 13 cases of the virus so far out of which six persons, who made recoveries have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the police in the state have promised to go tough in enforcing the 8:00pm curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Commissioner of Police in the state, Undie Adie, said the police ensure strict compliance with the order.

He said those sneaking into the state by hiding inside trucks carrying food items or essential commodities should prepare to face the wrath of the law if caught.

Saharareporters, New York

